Kontron appoints Jens Wiegand as CTO

Kontron has appointed Jens Wiegand as Chief Technology Officer effective 21st May 2014. He will lead the new global function Innovation and Technology.

At the same time, the Research and Development activities of the company will be integrated with the Corporate Software division in order to improve Kontron’s offering of integrated solutions for its customers.



Jens Wiegand has more than 25 years of R&D experience in various vertical markets, the ECT industry and the embedded software sector. After spending many years in various management positions at Force Computer (later Motorola), Jens Wiegand served in a number of executive roles in the Services EMEA and Strategic Solutions divisions of Windriver. In his last position as Vice President Industrial Solutions and Worldwide Strategic Marketing.



“Our capacity for innovation has enabled us to become a leading player in the global ECT market and remains Kontron’s key growth engine to this day,” says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. “With his personal and his professional background, Jens Wiegand has the right skill set to focus our R&D efforts on macro trends such as the Internet of Things or machine-to-machine communications, and to lift it to the next performance level.”