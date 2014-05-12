© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com Components | May 12, 2014
Bosch opens new plant in Romania
Bosch opened its second automotive technology manufacturing plant in Romania. The new location in Cluj will produce electronic components and control units for the European automotive industry.
These components are used, for instance, in driver assistance and safety systems as well as for energy management. In the future, Cluj will also make the electronic heart of Bosch’s eBike drive. The company has invested more than EUR 70 million in the new location, which lies around 450 kilometers northwest of Bucharest and provides a total floor space for industrial use of some 38'000 square meters. By the end of the year, Bosch will already employ a total of 750 associates at the location.
“The new location in Romania is an important pillar for Bosch and will strengthen our European manufacturing and engineering network. Moreover, localizing more of our manufacturing in Eastern Europe will help us increase our competitiveness,” said Dr. Dirk Hoheisel, member of the Bosch board of management, at the opening. The new plant forms part of Bosch’s Automotive Electronics division, which develops and manufactures electronic control units, semiconductors, and sensors for the automotive industry and other sectors. With 13 locations around the world, the division employs some 24,000 associates.
Local development of electronics and software in Cluj
Bosch has had a presence in Romania since November 2013 through its research and development center in Cluj. This center is focused on developing electronics and software for the products manufactured at the location. In addition, it offers engineering services to other Bosch locations as well as local customers. “It was the access to well-qualified engineers and the opportunity to work actively with the excellent local universities that were decisive factors in choosing this location,” said Hoheisel.
