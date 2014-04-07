© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Freescale to acquire Mindspeed ARM processor business

Freescale enters into definitive agreement to purchase Mindspeed ARM processor business from MACOM.

Freescale Semiconductor has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Comcerto CPE communications processor business of Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. The business includes a series of multicore, ARM-based embedded processors and associated software.



According to Tom Deitrich, senior vice president and general manager for Freescale’s Digital Networking product group, the transaction will enhance Freescale’s position in multicore processors, and extend the company’s product portfolio.



“This acquisition will extend Freescale’s reach into gateways and network-attached storage at a time when both are on the cusp of advances in ease-of-use, cloud technology, home automation and security, and the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Deitrich. “These products will also extend the breadth of our networking multicore processor portfolio, present new revenue growth opportunities, and allow us to offer even more options to our customers.”



As part of the agreement, key members of the business will join Freescale. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2, 2014. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.