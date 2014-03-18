© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

New contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has been awarded a contract with a customer in the maritime sector. The order comprises deliveries of embedded computer solutions custom made for maritime use.

The new contract is valued at NOK 10 million (roughly EUR 1.2 million) and the order volume will be delivered over the next year.



"The maritime sector and the oil services industry have increasing need for robust and reliable embedded computer solutions for use in rough environments. The contract confirms high activity in the offshore segment and Data Respons expects growth in Norway and internationally in these markets in the coming years," says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.