© rainer plendl dreamstime.com Components | March 11, 2014
Xilinx: High performance DDR4 Memory solution
Xilinx delivers industry’s first memory solution for All Programmable UltraScale devices running at 2400 Mb/s.
This is a product release announcement by Xilinx. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Xilinx, Inc. announced availability of the industry’s first high performance DDR4 memory solution for All Programmable UltraScale™ devices running at 2400 Mb/s. Based on an ASIC-class architecture, the UltraScale devices support massive I/O and memory bandwidth with dramatic power and latency reduction. Xilinx’s robust memory solutions enable acceleration of design schedules and include the DDR4 interface among others.
The new DDR4 memory interface in UltraScale devices provides more than 1 Tb/s of memory bandwidth to handle the massive data flow, fast processing, and enormous memory requirements of leading-edge, next-generation system designs in key applications such as video imaging and processing, traffic management, and high-performance computing. Applications will see a reduction in read latency by 30 percent and significant power savings at the same data rate by going from a DDR3 to DDR4 interface. Even more compelling, customers can realize a 30 percent improvement in data rate while also benefiting from a 20 percent reduction in power when moving from DDR3 at 1866 Mb/s to DDR4 at 2400 Mb/s.
These DDR4 memory interfaces are tested over stressful system conditions such as varying voltage and temperature, system-induced jitter, and with difficult data patterns, to ensure operating margin for real system deployment. Compliant with the JESD79-4 DDR4 SDRAM standard, Xilinx’s SelectIO™ interface helps ensure the greatest timing margin. To guarantee optimal signal integrity, the I/O technology includes transmit pre-emphasis, receive equalization, low jitter clocks, and noise isolation design techniques.
“To enable customer design work with state-of-the-art memory solutions today, Xilinx is delivering high-performance DDR4 interfaces now, while leading PC manufacturers will just begin their rollouts, at lower line rates, later this year,” said Dave Myron, senior director of FPGA product management and marketing at Xilinx.
“Customers today continue to require increased memory bandwidth to support large, data-intensive applications,” said Robert Feurle, Micron’s vice president of DRAM marketing. “Through our strong partnership with Xilinx, Micron’s DDR4 memory technology and Xilinx’s UltraScale devices work together to provide market-leading solutions for our mutual customers.”
Availability
UltraScale devices with DDR4 memory interfaces are available now. Watch a video demonstration of a DDR4 memory interface running at 2400 Mb/s using mid-speed grade silicon and Micron 4Gb devices at www.xilinx.com/memory.
