© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

Vitronics Soltec signs with Seica S.p.A.

Vitronics Soltec has entered into a new partnership agreement with Seica Italy to exclusively represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec throughout Italy.

Wim Schouten, Regional Sales Manager for Vitronics Soltec said, “This is an important step for reliable continuity of Vitronics Soltec’s presence in Italy. Seica S.p.A. offers a range of first-class test equipment products to the Italian market, and boasts a skilled and enthusiastic team that’s focused on long term customer satisfaction. To Vitronics Soltec, this is a perfect match with our vision and the way we serve our customers. We are looking forward to working with Seica in a long term stable partnership.”



Antonio Grassino, President of Seica, added, “We are delighted to work with such a high quality organization as Vitronics Soltec whose range of Wave, Reflow and Selective Soldering systems are well known for their leading edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to represent high-quality companies and Vitronics Soltec is a prime example.” Seica will be exclusively responsible for sales, service and spare parts for the total Vitronics Soltec program, serviced from their office in Stambino (TO) for the Italian market.