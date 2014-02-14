© tilltibet dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Medical contract worth NOK 11 million

Data Respons has been awarded a contract worth NOK 11 million from a company within the medical industry. The agreement covers delivery of computer solutions embedded into the customer's end product.

The order volume will be delivered over the next years and there is potential for additional deliveries in the contract.



"network. This contract also confirms the long-term relationship we have with our customers and we are proud to be able to assist with a new generation of this product," says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



NOK 1 = EUR 0.12.