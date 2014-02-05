© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

MACOM signs distribution deal with Digi-Key.

M/A-COM Technology Solutions (MACOM), has signed a global distribution agreement with Digi-Key.

“We are excited to market our innovative products directly to design engineers worldwide and extend our customer reach with Digi-Key’s exceptional service,” said Jack Kennedy, Vice President, Global Sales at MACOM. “By leveraging their industry expertise, Digi-Key will enable us to provide improved time to market to our customers.”



“Customers look to MACOM to provide the leading technology in RF and Microwave Products,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor products at Digi-Key. “Over the years MACOM has established a strong leadership position, providing a wide range of standard, catalog products within the high performance RF and Microwave market. Digi-Key is one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components and MACOM’s continued focus to maximize short-term results using off the shelf products, makes this an ideal partnership for both companies.”