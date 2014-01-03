© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Data Respons ASA : Contracts of SEK 25 million

Data Respons has entered into new contracts with a Swedish technology group for delivery of specialised services. The contracts have a preliminary scope of MSEK 25 which can be extended.

“These contracts with a significant customer support the positive trend we see in Sweden and the company as a whole within Services. Focus on specialist expertise and highly qualified employees is a key strategy for Data Respons within the service segment,” says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



SEK 25 million = roughly EUR 2.82 million.