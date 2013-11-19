© alexan24 dreamstime.com Components | November 19, 2013
Infineon and Oracle cooperate for Smart Card Solutions
Infineon Technologies AG announced its cooperation with Oracle to provide secure smart card solutions for the development of government applications.
The combination of Infineon’s SLE 78 with Integrity Guard, the industry’s most advanced security controller for government applications, and Oracle’s latest high-performance Java Card implementation provides numerous advantages to both manufacturers and service providers. It enables system integrators, manufacturers and suppliers to easily introduce tailored applications such as health care, identification and social security schemes without compromising on security. In addition, it facilitates the introduction of multiple applications on a single card.
“Open platform solutions are becoming more and more important in secure government ID applications. The truly global Java Card standard allows government authorities to easily adapt ID solutions to their specific requirements and caters to the need for multiple applications”, saids Carsten Loschinsky, Vice President and General Manager for Government ID at Infineon Technologies. ”We are delighted to work with Oracle to make their Java Card implementation available to our customers, providing outstanding performance and interoperability.”
The Oracle Java Card implementation on SLE 78 is an ideal solution for government applications, enabling the huge Java developer community to profit from the unique hardware features of the Infineon SLE 78 security controller.
Very high bitrate (VHBR) communication and a wide range of crypto accelerators set to speed up transactions
Support of ISO 14443 Type A and B communication and CIPURSE, the secure open standard for transport applications, provides a truly open solution that supports compliance with public procurement regulations
'Integrity Guard'-based security features including encrypted storage and processing of sensitive data
16-bit architecture to speed up transaction time for the end user.
"Java Card is the established standard for the secure application platform for smart cards, deployed in over 10 billion SIM cards, payment cards and identity cards around the globe by the Java Card eco-system serving the needs of consumers, employees and citizens" said Nandini Ramani, Vice President of Development, Java Platform, Oracle. "We are very excited to cooperate with Infineon to provide the implementation of Java Card for their SLE78 product, and to have reached this milestone of Engineering Samples availability. These samples will enable the Government ID eco-system to start testing their applications and services and gain benefit from our experience and expertise in delivering high-performance Java implementations."
Availability
Engineering samples of the SLE 78 secure smart card controller with the Java Card 3.0 Classic implementation from Oracle are available now for customers. Common Criteria and FIPS certification are scheduled to follow in 2014.
