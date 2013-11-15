© ermess dreamstime.com

America II signs agreement with Alliance Memory

America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into a global distribution agreement with Alliance Memory, a manufacturer of legacy memory used in digital consumer, networking, mobile communication, industrial, medical and automotive applications.

“The independent channel is thriving, so the development and expansion of our supply chain is an ongoing focus,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “We continue delivering the best services and solutions to our growing customer base, and we’re extremely excited to be partnering with Alliance Memory. They’re an established brand whose legacy products will be a great fit for customers currently using Samsung, Cypress, Renesas, Micron and Hynix memory. This partnership will strengthen our line card and improve our ability to deliver additional options to our customers.”



Under terms of the agreement, America II will have worldwide distribution rights to Alliance Memory’s entire product portfolio including Fast and Low Power Asynchronous SRAM, Synchronous DRAM, and DDR1 / DDR2 DRAM.



“We’re excited to have America II as an authorized distributor,” said Dan Gilbert, Vice President of Sales at Alliance Memory. “Their industry knowledge and global sales coverage will allow us to expand our distribution channel, introduce our products to new customers, and grow market share. They know our products and target markets extremely well, and we look forward to a successful relationship with them.”



With four billion components in stock and available to sell at their St. Petersburg facility, America II Electronics has one of the largest inventories in the industry. Originally established as a supplier focused on the distribution of hard-to-find parts, America II continues the transition to its Blended Distribution℠ model by adding new authorized lines and stocking secure product directly from manufacturers.