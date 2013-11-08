© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Vishay introduces New Rx Coil for 7 V Charging Circuitry

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new powdered-iron-based, WPC-compliant (Wireless Power Consortium) wireless charging receiving coil optimized for use with or without an alignment magnet.

Offering a durable construction and high permeability shielding, the new IWAS-4832EC-50 provides high efficiency greater than 75% for the wireless charging of 7 V portable electronics.



The Vishay Dale Rx coil released has been designed into a leading wireless power development kit. For higher-voltage wireless power base stations and receivers, the IWAS-4832EC-50's high-saturation powdered iron is not affected by permanent locating magnets, and the device blocks charging flux from sensitive components or batteries.



As an alternative to ferrite-based solutions, which can saturate in the presence of a strong magnetic field, the IWAS-4832EC-50 has magnetic saturation of 50 % of inductance at 4000 gauss. The RoHS-compliant device features inductance of 16.2 µH at 200 kHz with a ± 5 % inductance tolerance, DCR of 366 mΩ at + 25 °C, and Q of 30 min. at 200 kHz. The device features a lead length of 50 mm and tinned length of 10 mm.



Samples and production quantities of the IWAS-4832EC-50 Rx coil are available now, with lead times of stock to six weeks.