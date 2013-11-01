© luchschen dreamstime.com Components | November 01, 2013
Original or Counterfeit? OPTIGA Trust security solutions from Infineon
Every year, product plagiarism inflicts billions of dollars in damages to businesses. Such counterfeiting is not limited to luxury goods and lifestyle products; it also is prevalent in small electronic devices or even printer cartridges.
Infineon Technologies AG announced its new OPTIGA Trust authentication chip, which helps manufacturers of electronic accessories and replacement parts protect their businesses against damages caused by counterfeiting. Consumers benefit as well, as authentication chips can help to reduce the risk of damaging the end-device by using poorly designed pirate products.
”To meet rapidly growing market demand for authentication in electronic devices, we offer a complete solution that meets the design requirements and offers the best security standard of its class,” says Juergen Spaenkuch, Head of Platform Security at Infineon Technologies. "The Infineon OPTIGA Trust solution helps manufacturers of electronic devices, accessories and replacement parts to protect their intellectual property and brands very effectively against counterfeits and to reach their high quality targets."
A small chip with great impact
OPTIGA Trust is a complete solution consisting of a chip and software that can be integrated into headphones, cartridges and electronic replacement parts to authenticate them when connected to the end-device. Thanks to OPTIGA Trust, the end-device can recognize authorized products and reject counterfeits.
According to the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC), product plagiarism causes damages of over US $600 billion per year. ABI Research estimates that the market for authentication chips and solutions for small electronic devices and accessories, IT infrastructures and printers is expected to grow from 597 million pieces delivered in 2012 to over 1.5 billion pieces in 2018.
Product data, availability
The OPTIGA Trust SLS 10ERE authentication chips are offered in the USON-3-Package (2mm x 3mm) and samples are available now.
”To meet rapidly growing market demand for authentication in electronic devices, we offer a complete solution that meets the design requirements and offers the best security standard of its class,” says Juergen Spaenkuch, Head of Platform Security at Infineon Technologies. "The Infineon OPTIGA Trust solution helps manufacturers of electronic devices, accessories and replacement parts to protect their intellectual property and brands very effectively against counterfeits and to reach their high quality targets."
A small chip with great impact
OPTIGA Trust is a complete solution consisting of a chip and software that can be integrated into headphones, cartridges and electronic replacement parts to authenticate them when connected to the end-device. Thanks to OPTIGA Trust, the end-device can recognize authorized products and reject counterfeits.
According to the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition (IACC), product plagiarism causes damages of over US $600 billion per year. ABI Research estimates that the market for authentication chips and solutions for small electronic devices and accessories, IT infrastructures and printers is expected to grow from 597 million pieces delivered in 2012 to over 1.5 billion pieces in 2018.
Product data, availability
The OPTIGA Trust SLS 10ERE authentication chips are offered in the USON-3-Package (2mm x 3mm) and samples are available now.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments