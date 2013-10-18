© homiel-dreamstime.com Embedded | October 18, 2013
Up up up for Data Respons
Data Respons has over the years reallocated its business, focused more on its key markets, something that clearly has payed off as the company reports improved profitability for the 10th consecutive quarter.
“Over the past years, our main goal has been to create a more focused and profitable company. In this process, we have reallocated our business and increased our presence in our key markets while reducing activity outside our focus areas,” says Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
Operating revenue for the third quarter was NOK 158 million (184). EBITDA was NOK 7.1 million (6.1) and EBIT amounted to NOK 6.1 million (4.8). The order intake for the period was NOK 144 million (194). Operating cash flow was NOK 14.7 million (-5.6).
Operating revenue for the first nine months of 2013 was NOK 571 million (633). EBITDA was NOK 31.3 million (25.7) and EBIT was NOK 28.4 million (22.2). The order intake for the period was NOK 568 million (607). The group's order backlog at the end of the quarter was NOK 630 million (614).
10 consecutive quarters with improved profitability
"Data Respons has focused on its core business and become a more cost-effective organisation, which has resulted in a long-term trend of improved profitability and strong cash flow from operations. Significant profitability improvements are especially visible within the Services segment, due to many new exciting and innovative projects within the company's key markets," says Ragnvaldsen.
Expecting a good final quarter of 2013
"In the beginning of the fourth quarter, we have received several large new contracts in key markets such as Oil Service, Telecom and Medical. The positive development in the services segment combined with a solid order backlog in the products & solutions segment provides a good basis for a strong final quarter in 2013," concludes Ragnvaldsen.
-----
NOK 1 = EUR 0.12327 (oanda.com 2013-10-18)
