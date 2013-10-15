© baloncici-dreamstime.com

SK Hynix established a Flash R&D center in Taiwan

SK Hynix has established a new R&D center ‘SK Hynix Flash Solutions Taiwan’. By adding a new R&D center in Taiwan, the compnay strengthens its R&D competence and customer support.

The Taiwan R&D center will focus on intensifying its competence in development of high value added NAND Flash memory products. The center is located in Hsinchu, the hub of Taiwan IT industry, so it is expected to become a base of the technology support for Chinese and Taiwanese clients.



Recently, there is an increasing demand for higher value added NAND solutions equipped with controllers as demands for high end mobile devices and servers including the cloud increase. Hence, the role of the controllers has become more important to efficiently interface central processing units with NAND Flash.



“The R&D center is situated in Taiwan where many of the major chip clients and manufacturers are located as excellent human resources are available,” said senior vice president Gi Hyun Bae, the Head of Solution Development Division of SK Hynix. “With this opportunity, the Company has reinforced its basis for the future technology cooperation while securing the pool of superior human resources,” he added.