© 4designersart-dreamstime.com Components | October 08, 2013
Smallest GNSS module in the world?
Infineon Technologies introduced the latest generation of its pico GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) modules for smartphones.
BGM1143N9 is a combination of a low-insertion-loss pre-filter and Infineon’s high performance low noise amplifier (LNA) in a TSNP-9 package. It is the smallest module worldwide, features very high linearity, lowest noise figure and supports all navigation standards including GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou.
With a footprint of only 1.5mm x 1.1mm BGM1143N9 is the smallest GNSS module available in the market today. It requires 60 percent less board space compared to the previous generation. Size is particularly important for smartphones, since PCB space is a premium.
Today’s mobile phones offer a wide range of features. Therefore, transmitter and receiver have to work together simultaneously without degrading each other’s performance. A GNSS receiver co-exists with transceivers in the GSM/ EDGE/ UMTS/ LTE bands that transmit high power in the range of +24 dBm. Due to its very high linearity the LNA integrated in BGM1143N9 effectively prevents interference from higher order harmonics and intermodulation products of the strong signal present in smartphones, thus ensuring reliable navigation.
Furthermore, BGM1143N9 dramatically improves sensitivity compared to other solutions available in the market today. It features the lowest noise figure available in the market (1.45 dB) which increases the GNSS system’s sensitivity and improves time-to-first-fix (TTFF) and time-to-subsequent-fix (TTSF). This feature results in a much faster and continuous navigation and consequently much higher end user satisfaction.
The new BGM1143N9 supports all navigation standards: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo as well as China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).
Availability
Samples and evaluation boards of BGM1143N9 are already available. Volume production will start in early 2014.
With a footprint of only 1.5mm x 1.1mm BGM1143N9 is the smallest GNSS module available in the market today. It requires 60 percent less board space compared to the previous generation. Size is particularly important for smartphones, since PCB space is a premium.
Today’s mobile phones offer a wide range of features. Therefore, transmitter and receiver have to work together simultaneously without degrading each other’s performance. A GNSS receiver co-exists with transceivers in the GSM/ EDGE/ UMTS/ LTE bands that transmit high power in the range of +24 dBm. Due to its very high linearity the LNA integrated in BGM1143N9 effectively prevents interference from higher order harmonics and intermodulation products of the strong signal present in smartphones, thus ensuring reliable navigation.
Furthermore, BGM1143N9 dramatically improves sensitivity compared to other solutions available in the market today. It features the lowest noise figure available in the market (1.45 dB) which increases the GNSS system’s sensitivity and improves time-to-first-fix (TTFF) and time-to-subsequent-fix (TTSF). This feature results in a much faster and continuous navigation and consequently much higher end user satisfaction.
The new BGM1143N9 supports all navigation standards: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo as well as China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).
Availability
Samples and evaluation boards of BGM1143N9 are already available. Volume production will start in early 2014.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments