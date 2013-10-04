© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com Components | October 04, 2013
Ultimate field deployable shielded Cat 6A cable
Belden has introduced a range of rugged high performance shielded Cat 6A cables for use in studios or in tactical field deployable audio/data installations.
Designed as the ultimate field deployable product, these exceptionally robust cables can be used in the harshest of environments, yet deliver reliable performance for maximum uptime.
Belden CatSnake Cat 6A tested cables deliver superior performance thanks to the 100% coverage of the pairs as these are individually shielded with Beldfoil aluminium/polyester foil and an overall braided shield.
The new Belden CatSnake Cat 6A cables are extremely robust and have exceptional flexibility and flex life. This makes them ideal for use in high traffic areas, such as in broadcast studios or in any type of tactical, field deployable audio/data installation. Moreover the compact, round cable design eases transportation and deployment.
1.000.000 bendings and still going strong
Broadcast crews on the move routinely subject their cables to repeated pulling, flexing, bending and crushing. Under these circumstances a conventional cable might develop discontinuities that could lead to degraded signal transmission—or the cable could even break. Durable and sustainable Belden CatSnake Cat 6A cables offer the feel and look of a microphone cable. They will withstand repeated coiling and uncoiling during stage and live sound applications. These cables have been tested for repeated bending according the EN 50289-3-9-5, and exceed the required 100 bends (radius 40mm, weight 8kg) while maintaining electrical performance.
Belden’s shielded CatSnake features Beldfoil shielded twisted pairs with 24 AWG stranded bare copper conductors and polyolefin insulation and is RJ-45 compatible.
For simulating the coiling and uncoiling on a reel, the CatSnake Cat 6A has been subjected to a Track Chain test. Even after 1 million bendings (radius 100mm, length 5m, speed 3.5m/s) the cable performed according the electrical performance stated in the data sheet.
These cables meet the requirements of the latest digital audio formats that run on Ethernet cables. These applications include for example CobraNet, EtherSound, RockNet, DMX over Ethernet and Roland’s DigitalSnake. Their exceptional flexibility and flex life makes them easy to route through building walls and conduits in studio settings and other temporary installations. However, their exceptional physical and electrical characteristics really make these cables ideal for use out of doors, in broadcast truck applications, in studios and for portable, professional broadcast use.
