Nokia buying Alcatel?

Nokia could be eying to buy competitor Alcatel-Lucent. This could be part of Nokias new core business, now that the phones are going American.

Nokia, having just sold off its mobile phone business to Microsoft, are looking at the next step. Buying french network infrastructure provider Alcatel would certainly be a boost to Nokias similar business: NSN. No formal discussions have been initiated, though, although the option has been review by the board of directors, according to Wall Street journal citing sources familiar with the mater.



In the case of a potential merger of the businesses, NSN/Alcatel would be a force to reckon with. It would send the company straight up to a second place in market share, after Swedish Ericsson, and just before Chinese Huawei.