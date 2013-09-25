© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com Business | September 25, 2013
Paul Read joins Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro has appointed, former Flextronics CFO, Paul Read, as the company's new Chief Operating Officer, effective from September 30, 2013.
Reporting directly to CEO, Alain Monie, Read will be responsible for the worldwide IT distribution business and the associated logistics support organizations, with the IT distribution regional presidents reporting directly to him.
Bill Humes will continue reporting directly to Monie in the role of chief financial officer, responsible for all aspects of the company's global finance organization. He will also assume added direct responsibility for the company's global shared services centers and strategic sourcing operations.
"Paul is an experienced operator and seasoned executive and we are fortunate to have him join the Ingram Micro team," said Monie. "His extensive background in the IT supply chain will help us as we strive to drive growth and greater returns across all of our business lines."
"These changes will allow me to devote more time to new and future strategic growth opportunities," added Monie. "Paul, Bill and I, with the rest of the executive team, are focused on improving profitability and delivering better shareholder returns."
From June 1995 to June 2013, Read was with EMS-provider Flextronics, serving most recently as chief financial officer and executive vice president, responsible for managing all aspects of finance and IT. Previously he served as the company's executive vice president of finance for worldwide operations.
