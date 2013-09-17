© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | September 17, 2013
AMD Expands Elite Mobility APU Line-Up
AMD announced a new addition to its 2013 Elite Mobility processor family, expanding the options available for anyone seeking crystal-clear HD entertainment, power efficiency, and accelerated performance in small screen touch notebooks, tablets, and hybrids.
The AMD Elite Quad-Core A4-1350 accelerated processor is the second quad-core accelerated processing unit (APU) in this category, with an estimated average power at or below 3 watts for many common use cases1. The new APU is expected to begin shipping to customers in October, 2013. Other AMD Elite Mobility APUs are available in systems today, including the HP Pavilion11 TouchSmart and the Acer Aspire V5.
“Following the tremendous reception from customers to the launch of our 2013 Elite Mobility APUs, we are excited to strengthen our portfolio with the addition of the A4-1350,” said Bernd Lienhard, corporate vice president, AMD Client Business Unit. “With quad-core performance, AMD Radeon™ HD graphics and long battery life, the A4-1350 is an ideal solution for new form factors like hybrid and convertible PCs.”
Delivering high-quality HD media and gaming experiences in small-screen touch and emerging form factors elevates AMD Elite Mobility APUs to a class of their own. Available in dual- and quad-core configurations, the series combines “Jaguar” x86 central processing unit (CPU) cores with Graphics Core Next AMD Radeon™ HD 8000 Series graphics.
Key performance metrics for the AMD Elite Mobility family include:
- Up to 172 percent more CPU performance-per-watt and up to 212 percent better graphics performance-per-watt than the previous generation2,3;
- Up to 12 hours of resting battery life4;
- Up to 45 percent longer battery life and nearly five times more GPU performance than the competition5, 6.
Availability and Technical Details
The AMD A4-1350 APU is expected to begin shipping to customers in October 2013 for use in small-screen touch notebooks, tablets, and hybrids 13-inches and below.
“Following the tremendous reception from customers to the launch of our 2013 Elite Mobility APUs, we are excited to strengthen our portfolio with the addition of the A4-1350,” said Bernd Lienhard, corporate vice president, AMD Client Business Unit. “With quad-core performance, AMD Radeon™ HD graphics and long battery life, the A4-1350 is an ideal solution for new form factors like hybrid and convertible PCs.”
Delivering high-quality HD media and gaming experiences in small-screen touch and emerging form factors elevates AMD Elite Mobility APUs to a class of their own. Available in dual- and quad-core configurations, the series combines “Jaguar” x86 central processing unit (CPU) cores with Graphics Core Next AMD Radeon™ HD 8000 Series graphics.
Key performance metrics for the AMD Elite Mobility family include:
- Up to 172 percent more CPU performance-per-watt and up to 212 percent better graphics performance-per-watt than the previous generation2,3;
- Up to 12 hours of resting battery life4;
- Up to 45 percent longer battery life and nearly five times more GPU performance than the competition5, 6.
Availability and Technical Details
The AMD A4-1350 APU is expected to begin shipping to customers in October 2013 for use in small-screen touch notebooks, tablets, and hybrids 13-inches and below.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments