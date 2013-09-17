© nickondr dreamstime.com Components | September 17, 2013
16-lane, 8 GT/s PCI Express 3.0 signal-conditioning retimer
Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) announced the industry’s first 16-lane PCI Express® 3.0 signal-conditioning retimer.
IDT’s new EyeBoost Retimer improves PCIe performance and reliability by restoring signal quality across long or noisy connections in computing, storage, and communications applications. The device expands IDT’s industry-leading portfolio of packet switches and clock devices to offer a full PCIe 3.0 system interconnect solution.
The IDT 89HT0832P is a 32-channel (16-lane) retimer capable of 8 Gbps-per-channel transfers, providing a total of 256 Gbps of communication bandwidth for data-intensive applications. The 89HT0832P is protocol-aware to support the PCIe 3.0-compliant equalization procedure for receiver and transmitter configuration, which eases system design-in complexity, and insures reliable low bit-error-rate (BER) operation with any PCI Express 3.0-compliant device, expansion card, or host bus adapter (HBA).
The Retimer’s receivers include a high-performance continuous-time linear equalizer (CTLE) analog front-end followed by a five-tap decision feedback equalizer (DFE) and clock-data-recovery (CDR) circuit. This high-performance input with dynamic optimization can recover poor quality input signals, correct random and deterministic jitter, and boost transmit amplitude – enabling communication over long cables, long traces, or system backplanes.
“IDT continues to lead the market in enterprise connectivity solutions by delivering the most advanced system interconnect products that customers are demanding,” said Sean Fan, vice president and general manager of the Interface and Connectivity Division at IDT. “Alternative solutions are limited to repeater-like devices that are not PCIe 3.0 standard-compliant, or expensive packet switch devices that consume significant and unnecessary power. Our latest EyeBoost PCIe Retimers offer a fully-compliant, high-performance solution for up to 16-lanes, and complement our 8- and 4-lane PCIe 3.0 Retimers to form the most complete portfolio in the industry.”
The IDT 89HT0832P is compatible with 8-Gbps PCIe 3.0 and 5-Gbps PCIe 2.1, supporting the full PCIe 3.0 transmitter coefficient matrix, including boost and pre-shoot levels with high-swing options. It features automatic device calibration of key operating parameters, such as termination impedance and timing skews. This allows the device to self-adjust for manufacturing (wafer) or operating environment (voltage and temperature) variations to deliver optimum performance on a part-by-part basis.
In addition, the device includes an internal pattern generator and scope for signal generation and capture. This enables system designers to produce signal eye diagrams and bit error contour charts for easy signal analysis, facilitating prototype system debug and remote field repair.
Pricing and Availability
The IDT 89HT0832P is currently sampling to qualified customers and is available in 345-contact FCBGA packaging options of 13 x 20 mm body size with 0.8 mm ball pitch and 15.5 x 24 mm body size with 1.0 mm ball pitch.
