Fingerprint Cards wins touch sensor order in China

Fingerprint Cards has received an order worth SEK 24 million (EUR 2.7 million) from its distributor in China and Taiwan, Hardware & Software Technologies Co.

The order encompasses the FPC1011F3 area (touch) sensor. Delivery of the order is scheduled for Q4 2013 and the first half of 2014.



This order is a result of the strong demand for FPC’s solutions in China, both for banking applications and new government-related projects.



“This order confirms our strong market leading position in the Chinese market for capacitive area sensors, where FPC has a market share exceeding 80%,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.