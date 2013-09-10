© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com Components | September 10, 2013
ON Semi’s newest integrated slave transceiver
ON Semiconductor has introduced a new integrated slave transceiver for use in two-wire Meter Bus (M-BUS) slave devices and repeaters.
The NCN5150 provides all necessary functionality to satisfy the EN 13757-2 and EN 1434-3 standards that describe the physical layer requirements for remote meter reading M-BUS applications in multi-energy, heating and cooling, water and gas meters.
The NCN5150 achieves Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) communication speeds of up to 38400 baud and includes a programmable power level of up to two (SOIC-packaged version) or six (QFN-packaged version) unit loads which are available for use in external circuits through an integrated 3.3 volt (V) low drop-out (LDO) regulator. Low internal power consumption makes extra power available for the sensor in the application, while low voltage bus operation (down to 9.2 V) allows operation on extended M-BUS networks.
The NCN5150 is available in a choice of SOIC-16 and QFN-20 packages; the SOIC-16 offers pin-to-pin compatibility with existing devices currently on the market, plus a number of performance improvements. The dimensions of the QFN package make it ideal for use in the growing number of space constrained applications.
Designed using ON Semiconductor’s latest mixed-signal technology, the NCN5150 is robust and has a wide operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C, making it suitable for use in the varied and often unpredictable operating environments typical in this market sector. Other key features of the polarity independent devices include a power fail function, fast start-up, and the ability to support the powering of a slave device from either the bus or an external power supply.
“Remote meter reading is a rapid growth market in both domestic and industrial sectors said,” said Ryan Cameron, vice president of Industrial and Timing products at ON Semiconductor. “The NCN5150 integrated slave harnesses ON Semiconductor’s advanced mixed-signal technology know-how to provide the required performance levels for these applications, not only in terms of standards compliance, but also ruggedness, efficiency, speed and flexibility.”
Packaging and Pricing
The RoHS-compliant NCN5150 is priced at $1.30 USD for the SOIC-16 version in 3,000 unit quantities, and at $1.26 USD for the QFN-20 version in 2,500 unit quantities.
The NCN5150 achieves Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) communication speeds of up to 38400 baud and includes a programmable power level of up to two (SOIC-packaged version) or six (QFN-packaged version) unit loads which are available for use in external circuits through an integrated 3.3 volt (V) low drop-out (LDO) regulator. Low internal power consumption makes extra power available for the sensor in the application, while low voltage bus operation (down to 9.2 V) allows operation on extended M-BUS networks.
The NCN5150 is available in a choice of SOIC-16 and QFN-20 packages; the SOIC-16 offers pin-to-pin compatibility with existing devices currently on the market, plus a number of performance improvements. The dimensions of the QFN package make it ideal for use in the growing number of space constrained applications.
Designed using ON Semiconductor’s latest mixed-signal technology, the NCN5150 is robust and has a wide operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C, making it suitable for use in the varied and often unpredictable operating environments typical in this market sector. Other key features of the polarity independent devices include a power fail function, fast start-up, and the ability to support the powering of a slave device from either the bus or an external power supply.
“Remote meter reading is a rapid growth market in both domestic and industrial sectors said,” said Ryan Cameron, vice president of Industrial and Timing products at ON Semiconductor. “The NCN5150 integrated slave harnesses ON Semiconductor’s advanced mixed-signal technology know-how to provide the required performance levels for these applications, not only in terms of standards compliance, but also ruggedness, efficiency, speed and flexibility.”
Packaging and Pricing
The RoHS-compliant NCN5150 is priced at $1.30 USD for the SOIC-16 version in 3,000 unit quantities, and at $1.26 USD for the QFN-20 version in 2,500 unit quantities.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments