© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com Business | September 09, 2013
EXTRA: Koch acquires Molex
Molex Incorporated has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Koch Industries.
Under the terms of the agreement, Koch Industries will acquire all of Molex’s outstanding shares, for USD 38.50 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately USD 7.2 billion.
At the close of the transaction, Molex will become a standalone subsidiary of Koch Industries and will continue to be operated by the company’s current management team. Molex, with a 75-year history, will retain the company name following the transaction as well as its headquarters in Lisle, Illinois.
“After 75 years this was a difficult decision, but our board of directors and our family believe that this transaction, which follows a diligent and thorough review process by the board, provides outstanding benefits for all our stakeholders. Importantly, our shareholders will receive a significant premium and compelling value for their holdings. The transaction is expected to provide substantial opportunities for our worldwide employees, many of whom have spent much of their working lives at Molex and are responsible for the company’s long term success,” said Fred Krehbiel, co-chairman of the Molex board.
“For our customers and employees, this transaction will allow us to build on Molex’s proud past and strengthen us for a powerful future. We are excited to work with Koch to continue our track record of growth and investment in people, innovation and technology,” said Martin Slark, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Molex.
Charles Koch, chairman and chief executive officer of Koch Industries, considers Molex “an exciting acquisition that matches up well with our culture and our core capabilities. It also provides a significant new platform for growth.
“Molex has become a global leader by focusing on product innovation and value creation, driven by its talented leadership and employees,” Koch said. “We look forward to jointly applying the capabilities of our two companies to help take both to the next level.”
The transaction is not subject to a financing condition, and the parties are targeting a calendar year-end close, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals.
At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
