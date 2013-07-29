© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Business | July 29, 2013
Sun Invention partners with Tress Electronics for China
Sun Invention is set to enter into the rapidly growing Chinese PV-market and will start with the production of Plug & Save as well as Plug & Power in Huangshi City.
The local partner of Sun Invention Ltd., the Tress Electronics Group Ltd., will start to manufacture the grid-connected Plug & Save modules as well as the off-grid modules Plug & Power in August. The full production capacity in the Hubei TRESS Industrial Park in Huangshi City is expected to be reached until the end of the year.
„The partnership with Tress is an important milestone in the history of our company and shows that the Sun-Volution is progressing exactly in the right direction”, says Toralf Nitsch, COO of the Sun Invention Ltd. He also pointed out that the great demand was one of the reasons for choosing the large joint venture with Tress.
“Sun Invention enters one of the worlds’ toughest solar markets well prepared, as we bring along excellent expertise and numerous years of experience. Together with the manufacturing experts at Tress we will significantly advance the Sun-Volution also in China. Of course we will not make any quality concessions, as we will produce and sell the Plug & Save solar modules ourselves, which are highly appreciated in Europe.”
The new EPC Company operates under the name Tress Sun Invention Green Energy Ltd. and plans to realize PV-parks with an overall capacity of 417 MW in the upcoming 18 months. In the PV-parks the modules will be put to use which are produced in the joint venture plants by Sun Invention.
“We make solar products intelligent and combine their distribution with our vision of an energy economy which is more just. That’s why we are increasingly recognized as pioneers among the 2nd generation of the solar industry. We are proud to have the possibility to attribute to the energy transition together with colleagues and other manufacturers“, says Nitsch.
„The partnership with Tress is an important milestone in the history of our company and shows that the Sun-Volution is progressing exactly in the right direction”, says Toralf Nitsch, COO of the Sun Invention Ltd. He also pointed out that the great demand was one of the reasons for choosing the large joint venture with Tress.
“Sun Invention enters one of the worlds’ toughest solar markets well prepared, as we bring along excellent expertise and numerous years of experience. Together with the manufacturing experts at Tress we will significantly advance the Sun-Volution also in China. Of course we will not make any quality concessions, as we will produce and sell the Plug & Save solar modules ourselves, which are highly appreciated in Europe.”
The new EPC Company operates under the name Tress Sun Invention Green Energy Ltd. and plans to realize PV-parks with an overall capacity of 417 MW in the upcoming 18 months. In the PV-parks the modules will be put to use which are produced in the joint venture plants by Sun Invention.
“We make solar products intelligent and combine their distribution with our vision of an energy economy which is more just. That’s why we are increasingly recognized as pioneers among the 2nd generation of the solar industry. We are proud to have the possibility to attribute to the energy transition together with colleagues and other manufacturers“, says Nitsch.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments