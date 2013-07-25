© kornwa dreamstime.com

Apple: 31 millions iPhones sold during quarter

Apple posted quarterly revenues of $35.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $6.9 billion. These results compare to revenues of $35 billion and net profit of $8.8 billion, in the year-ago quarter.

The Company sold 31.2 million iPhones, a record for the June quarter, compared to 26 million in the year-ago quarter. Apple also sold 14.6 million iPads during the quarter, compared to 17 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company sold 3.8 million Macs, compared to 4 million in the year-ago quarter.