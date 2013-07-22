© franz schloegl dreamstime.com

Honeywell Beacon behind Dreamliner fire?

When a Boeing Dreamliner caught fire some weeks ago, it made big headlines. The investigators are working on a theory that a Honeywell Beacon may have been the cause.

The Dreamliner fire was, after all, a “sunshine” story. Had the fire occurred during a flight, the results could likely have been catastrophic, according to the investigators. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has urged that the emergency locater transmitter (ELT) to be turned off for the time being.



The ELT caught the attention early on as the ground power in the aircraft was turned off, and the ELT was the only system with enough power, through it's own batteries, to cause that kind of fire.



The investigators have been working on a theory that the fire occured when one of the wires was crushed or pinched beneath a beacon battery cover. Dreamliner operators have been ordered to check the wirings to make sure that the unit does not suffer from any damages, Bloomberg reports.