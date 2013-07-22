Thin is In: Sales of slender HDD soar

© werner de coster dreamstime.com Business | July 22, 2013
The combined shipments of 5.0- and 7.0-millimeter HDDs used in mobile PCs will reach 133 million units by 2017, up from just 5 million last year, according to information and analytics provider IHS.
Lighter in weight and thinner in breadth, the 5.0- and 7.0-mm models will form a new class of ultraslim HDDs that are forecast to eventually displace the much thicker 9.5-mm drives that currently rule the industry. Shipments of the thicker 9.5-mm HDDs for mobile PCs will deteriorate to 79 million in 2017, down from 245 million units in 2012.
Both the 5.0- and 7.0-mm HDD products will see increasing adoption starting this year, along with another form of storage device known as the hybrid HDD, in which a NAND flash component or so-called cache solid-state drive (SSD) is joined with the hard drive within a single storage enclosure.
“Use of these new thin HDDs and hybrid HDDs will proliferate because these devices are smaller in size and have the capability to improve overall storage performance— important variables in an age that emphasizes smaller form factors as well as optimal speed at affordable prices,” said Fang Zhang, storage systems analyst at IHS. “Both the thinner HDDs along with hybrid HDDs could even start finding acceptance in ultrathin PCs and tablet PCs—two products that now mostly use solid-state drives as their storage element. Hard disks have lost market share to SSDs, which offer better performance and can be more easily used to achieve a thinner and lighter form factor crucial to tablets and ultrathin PCs.”
This year, for instance, the total SSD shipments will climb nearly 90 percent to 64.6 million units, while HDD shipments will decline 5 percent to 545.8 million units. However, the new and thinner HDDs eventually could stem losses of the hard disk space, especially if their costs can fall to 10-15 percent of a tablet or to 10-20 percent of an ultrathin PC, IHS believes.
These cost thresholds are important because they could be instrumental in persuading tablet and ultrathin PC brands to consider 5.0- and 7.0-mm. hard disks as possible alternatives to the SSDs now used as the predominant storage element. Solid-state drives are relatively expensive at present compared to other storage types and cut into the overall margins of computer and tablet makers, so the use of more economical storage alternatives that boost the bottom line of makers would make a persuasive argument to undertake a switch.
HDD manufacturers jump into the fray
All three manufacturers of hard disk drives—U.S.-based Western Digital Corp. and Seagate Technology, as well as Toshiba of Japan—will have their own product offerings for the new and thinner HDDs.
Western Digital fired the opening salvo in April, announcing it had started shipping the 5.0-mm WD Blue ultraslim HDD and the Black SSHD—a solid-state hybrid drive with a hard drive component alongside the cache SSD—to select industry distributors as well as original equipment manufacturer customers.
Western Digital claims that the 500-gigabyte capacities of the two models will reduce weight by as much as 30 percent compared to a 9.5-mm HDD, with a circuit board utilizing cellphone miniaturization technology able to maximize the mechanical sway space in the hard drive to ensure shock resistance.
Western Digital then announced in June shipments of the world’s currently thinnest 1-terabyte drive—the 7.0-mm. WD Blue—with both Acer and Asus likely to use the product in their upcoming ultrathin PCs.
For its part, Western Digital archrival Seagate announced also in June it had shipped 5.0-mm HDDs to Asus, Dell and Lenovo for their ultrathin PCs for the second half of 2013. Seagate says its 500-gigabyte hard drive occupies 25 percent less space than the company’s 7.0-mm HDD.
Reacting to the developments from Western Digital and Seagate, Toshiba said it would ship a 7.0-mm solid-state hybrid drive (SSHD) in 320- and 500-gigabyte configurations, likewise by the end of June.
Previously, Toshiba only had a 9.5-mm SSHD of up to 750 gigabytes.
Thin is In: Sales of slender HDD soar
A new generation of thin hard disk drives (HDD) only 5.0 and 7.0 millimeters thick are expected to enjoy fast sales growth in coming years, as mobile computers including ultrathin PCs and PC tablets drive up demand by a factor of more than 25 from 2012 to 2017.
The combined shipments of 5.0- and 7.0-millimeter HDDs used in mobile PCs will reach 133 million units by 2017, up from just 5 million last year, according to information and analytics provider IHS.
Lighter in weight and thinner in breadth, the 5.0- and 7.0-mm models will form a new class of ultraslim HDDs that are forecast to eventually displace the much thicker 9.5-mm drives that currently rule the industry. Shipments of the thicker 9.5-mm HDDs for mobile PCs will deteriorate to 79 million in 2017, down from 245 million units in 2012.
Both the 5.0- and 7.0-mm HDD products will see increasing adoption starting this year, along with another form of storage device known as the hybrid HDD, in which a NAND flash component or so-called cache solid-state drive (SSD) is joined with the hard drive within a single storage enclosure.
“Use of these new thin HDDs and hybrid HDDs will proliferate because these devices are smaller in size and have the capability to improve overall storage performance— important variables in an age that emphasizes smaller form factors as well as optimal speed at affordable prices,” said Fang Zhang, storage systems analyst at IHS. “Both the thinner HDDs along with hybrid HDDs could even start finding acceptance in ultrathin PCs and tablet PCs—two products that now mostly use solid-state drives as their storage element. Hard disks have lost market share to SSDs, which offer better performance and can be more easily used to achieve a thinner and lighter form factor crucial to tablets and ultrathin PCs.”
This year, for instance, the total SSD shipments will climb nearly 90 percent to 64.6 million units, while HDD shipments will decline 5 percent to 545.8 million units. However, the new and thinner HDDs eventually could stem losses of the hard disk space, especially if their costs can fall to 10-15 percent of a tablet or to 10-20 percent of an ultrathin PC, IHS believes.
These cost thresholds are important because they could be instrumental in persuading tablet and ultrathin PC brands to consider 5.0- and 7.0-mm. hard disks as possible alternatives to the SSDs now used as the predominant storage element. Solid-state drives are relatively expensive at present compared to other storage types and cut into the overall margins of computer and tablet makers, so the use of more economical storage alternatives that boost the bottom line of makers would make a persuasive argument to undertake a switch.
HDD manufacturers jump into the fray
All three manufacturers of hard disk drives—U.S.-based Western Digital Corp. and Seagate Technology, as well as Toshiba of Japan—will have their own product offerings for the new and thinner HDDs.
Western Digital fired the opening salvo in April, announcing it had started shipping the 5.0-mm WD Blue ultraslim HDD and the Black SSHD—a solid-state hybrid drive with a hard drive component alongside the cache SSD—to select industry distributors as well as original equipment manufacturer customers.
Western Digital claims that the 500-gigabyte capacities of the two models will reduce weight by as much as 30 percent compared to a 9.5-mm HDD, with a circuit board utilizing cellphone miniaturization technology able to maximize the mechanical sway space in the hard drive to ensure shock resistance.
Western Digital then announced in June shipments of the world’s currently thinnest 1-terabyte drive—the 7.0-mm. WD Blue—with both Acer and Asus likely to use the product in their upcoming ultrathin PCs.
For its part, Western Digital archrival Seagate announced also in June it had shipped 5.0-mm HDDs to Asus, Dell and Lenovo for their ultrathin PCs for the second half of 2013. Seagate says its 500-gigabyte hard drive occupies 25 percent less space than the company’s 7.0-mm HDD.
Reacting to the developments from Western Digital and Seagate, Toshiba said it would ship a 7.0-mm solid-state hybrid drive (SSHD) in 320- and 500-gigabyte configurations, likewise by the end of June.
Previously, Toshiba only had a 9.5-mm SSHD of up to 750 gigabytes.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments