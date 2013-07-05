© ermess dreamstime.com

AT&S cooperates with Intel

AT&S pursues its entry into the IC substrates market. Furthermore, the PCB manufacturer named its cooperation partner: it is Intel.

During January, AT&S announced its intention to enter the integrated circuit (IC) substrates market. In the present and subsequent financial years there will be a strong focus on building up the requisite expertise for the production of IC substrates and to prepare for the entry into the market.



In connection with the planned manufacture of IC substrates, AT&S entered into a Corporate Purchase Agreement and a Master Collaboration and Intellectual Property Agreement with Intel Corporation in January 2013.



The production plant for IC substrates is currently under construction in Chongqing, China.



As previously announced, this new line of business is expected to start generating revenue in 2016.



At the same time as building up the IC substrates business, the AT&S group will focus on developing its core business in the printed circuit boards market.



AT&S finished the financial year 2012/2013 with sales of around EUR 542m – about 5% higher than in the previous financial year.