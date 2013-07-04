© kornwa dreamstime.com

Future with extended distribution agreement with STMicro

STMicroelectronics (ST) has extended its franchise agreement to cover most of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The decision by STMicroelectronics to deepen its engagement with privately owned Future Electronics is an evolution of the existing relationship. Paul Grimme, STMicroelectronics Executive V. P. and General Manager Sales and Marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: ‘Future Electronics is a valuable partner and we are pleased to extend their support to their growing customer base with our wide product portfolio.’



Ralf Buehler, Managing Director of Future Electronics (EMEA), stated: ‘STMicroelectronics offers a fantastic product portfolio for Future Electronics and is a valued partner, since it has leading market positions in so many important product categories, including microcontrollers, analog, MEMS and sensors, and power solutions. This new agreement means we can now provide support for ST products through most of EMEA region’.



The extended distribution agreement between Future Electronics and STMicroelectronics, covering most of the EMEA region, is effective immediately.