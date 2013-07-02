© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Apple applies for 'iWatch' trademark in Japan

The rumoured iWatch seems to be more than just a rumour – Apple has reportedly applied for an 'iWatch' trademark in Japan.

According to an unnamed patent official (speaking to news agency Reuters), Apple submitted the trademark application with the Japan Patent Office roughly a month ago – which would cover computers, computer peripherals and wristwatches.



The iWatch is one of many rumoured wearble electronics that have proven to be, well more than a rumour. Whether or not any of them will be a commercial success, I'll leave to the consumer to decide. But, interesting none the less is the fact that more companies are venturing out to this untapped market.