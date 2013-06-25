© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

congatec shows solidarity

Embedded-Specialist congatec donates EUR 52'000 to the victims of the devastating floods to hit company HQ town.

congatec AG, a manufacturer of embedded computer modules headquartered in the Bavarian town of Deggendorf, has donated EUR 52'000 to the town's flood victims. The money went to a local newspaper that had called for fundraisers.



The heavy floods that recently hit Germany and parts of Eastern Europe caused widespread devastation. One of the most seriously affected regions was the Bavarian town of Deggendorf where congatec has its company headquarter. While the congatec offices themselves remained unscathed by the floods, management spontaneously shared images of the flood-stricken areas of Deggendorf with its international locations.



In response, the managing directors of congatec's offices in San Diego (USA) and Taipei (Taiwan) immediately decided to support the fundraising efforts of their German colleagues.



"Since the company was founded eight years ago, our actions have been shaped by strong human values. So it was a matter of course for us to step in quickly to help here in the region," says congatec CEO Gerhard Edi.



The sum of 52,000 Euro is one of the largest single donations received by the action. congatec also grants paid leave to employees volunteering to help in the flood cleanup.