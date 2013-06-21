© eskymaks dreamstime.com Business | June 21, 2013
Medium-power LED lighting remains unstable
Medium-power LED lighting remains unstable, declines by only 1%; TV backlight declines by approximately 2~4% due to China’s policies.
According to LEDinside, a research division of TrendForce, the Q2 supply for medium-power LED for lighting applications remains unstable. While the current market demand still came from warm white LED, the shortage situation won’t be eased until July. Hence, the price of medium-power LED for lighting application has declined by 1~3% in this quarter and that of high-power LED has declined by 3% as well.
With backlight applications being impacted by the lack of strong demand and the Chinese government’s subsidy on TV market has been ended, TV manufacturers are conservative about the 3Q13 stock, and are less willing to place long term purchase orders. Overall, the prices of LEDs for backlight applications showed a slight decrease, which are below 5%.
Whether low-price tablets and Chinese TV subsidy policy can continue may impact the growth momentum for 3Q13 backlight market
Although HTC, LG, and Motorola announced to let go of the tablet market, the tablet product owns higher gross margins--which are relatively larger than those of the other 3C products--have managed to attract manufacturers in mobile, PC, TV, and system areas. These include: Lenovo, HP, Acer, and Google, all of which have released their own tablets. All together with whitebox mobile market, the worldwide tablet shipment in 2013 is forecasted to reach 200 million units. In addition, The highest and lowest prices of LED for tablet applications were USD0.06 and USD0.033, respectively, which declined by 4%.
The price of LED for TV application has started to slow down in this quarter. The average price of single chip 7020 was around USD0.103, a 2% decline. In addition, the average price of double chip 7020 for premium TV model was USD0.17, with this quarter’s highest market price dropping down to USD0.2. After stocking for China’s May Day holiday, the average price of 7030 package used mostly in edge-lid TV was USD0.165, which declined by 2% this quarter.
Medium-power LED’s tightened supply situation hasn’t changed, 2Q13 medium-power LED price declined by only 1%
In terms of lighting applications, medium-power LED’s C/P ratio is better than others. Thus, 5630 package is mostly introduced in LED bulbs or tubes. Since Samsung upgraded their product and made adjustments in production lines, it caused the tightened supply situation for 5630 in china, which limited the price decline for medium-power 5630 LED to only 1%. As for high power LED, although its market demand has started to increase, the price is still steadily decreasing because each manufacturer is continuing to release new product specifications. The high power LED price declined by approximately 3% in this quarter.
LEDinside Viewpoint:
Backlight Market: Although China’s LED package technology and chip specifications lag behind from those of Korea-based and Taiwan-based package manufacturers, China TV brand manufacturers adopt market segment marketing strategies, such as direct-type LED TV adopted domestic package in those areas with low request for specifications and patents. After Chinese package manufacturers enter the TV supply chain, it will cause more serious oversupply situation for China’s TV backlight market.
Lighting Market: As the supply for medium-power 5630 LED is still unstable in June, there seems no noticeable reduction on market price. But many big LED manufacturers are planning to release new high power LED products, thus there might be another price reduction in 3Q13 to boost the market.
With backlight applications being impacted by the lack of strong demand and the Chinese government’s subsidy on TV market has been ended, TV manufacturers are conservative about the 3Q13 stock, and are less willing to place long term purchase orders. Overall, the prices of LEDs for backlight applications showed a slight decrease, which are below 5%.
Whether low-price tablets and Chinese TV subsidy policy can continue may impact the growth momentum for 3Q13 backlight market
Although HTC, LG, and Motorola announced to let go of the tablet market, the tablet product owns higher gross margins--which are relatively larger than those of the other 3C products--have managed to attract manufacturers in mobile, PC, TV, and system areas. These include: Lenovo, HP, Acer, and Google, all of which have released their own tablets. All together with whitebox mobile market, the worldwide tablet shipment in 2013 is forecasted to reach 200 million units. In addition, The highest and lowest prices of LED for tablet applications were USD0.06 and USD0.033, respectively, which declined by 4%.
The price of LED for TV application has started to slow down in this quarter. The average price of single chip 7020 was around USD0.103, a 2% decline. In addition, the average price of double chip 7020 for premium TV model was USD0.17, with this quarter’s highest market price dropping down to USD0.2. After stocking for China’s May Day holiday, the average price of 7030 package used mostly in edge-lid TV was USD0.165, which declined by 2% this quarter.
Medium-power LED’s tightened supply situation hasn’t changed, 2Q13 medium-power LED price declined by only 1%
In terms of lighting applications, medium-power LED’s C/P ratio is better than others. Thus, 5630 package is mostly introduced in LED bulbs or tubes. Since Samsung upgraded their product and made adjustments in production lines, it caused the tightened supply situation for 5630 in china, which limited the price decline for medium-power 5630 LED to only 1%. As for high power LED, although its market demand has started to increase, the price is still steadily decreasing because each manufacturer is continuing to release new product specifications. The high power LED price declined by approximately 3% in this quarter.
LEDinside Viewpoint:
Backlight Market: Although China’s LED package technology and chip specifications lag behind from those of Korea-based and Taiwan-based package manufacturers, China TV brand manufacturers adopt market segment marketing strategies, such as direct-type LED TV adopted domestic package in those areas with low request for specifications and patents. After Chinese package manufacturers enter the TV supply chain, it will cause more serious oversupply situation for China’s TV backlight market.
Lighting Market: As the supply for medium-power 5630 LED is still unstable in June, there seems no noticeable reduction on market price. But many big LED manufacturers are planning to release new high power LED products, thus there might be another price reduction in 3Q13 to boost the market.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments