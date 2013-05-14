© batman2000-dreamstime.com Business | May 14, 2013
2.1% revenue decrease in Q1 for NAND flash suppliers
After peaking in Q4 2012, smartphone and tablet demand decreased in Q1 of 2013. However, as NAND flash suppliers continually adjusted supply levels to counteract seasonality, the price remained stable.
Total revenue for NAND flash brand manufacturers slid to US$5.193 billion, a 2.1% QoQ decrease.
TrendForce’s NAND flash brand manufacturer revenue ranking for the first quarter of 2013 places Samsung at the head of the pack with US$1.934 billion, representing 37.2% of the market. Toshiba’s revenue amounted to US$1.5 billion, 28.9% of the market. Micron came in third with US$710 million, pushing their market share to 13.7%, up from from 12.3% in the previous quarter. SK Hynix’s revenue was US$640 million, 12.3% of the market, and Intel took 7.9% of the market with a revenue of US$409 million.
Samsung
Despite weaker smartphone and tablet demand in the first quarter, Samsung’s mobile phone sales fared better than the industry average. Thus, eMMC and SSD shipments were strong, and bit supply increased in the first quarter. As a result of increasing system product shipments, ASP fell by 5-10% QoQ, and revenue decreased by 5.9% QoQ to US$1.934 billion, representing 37.2% of the market. Samsung anticipates double-digit bit supply growth in the second quarter, which TrendForce attributes to Samsung’s migration to 1xnm process technology for the production of system products like SSD and eMMC. Additionally, to meet client demand, the Korean supplier will continue to increase the output ratio of TLC products in the second half of the year.
Toshiba
After Toshiba’s 30% capacity reduction in the third quarter of 2012, OEM orders have been slowly returning the following two quarters and capacity utilization rate has gradually increased. However, Toshiba’s main clients saw weaker performance due to seasonality and the Japanese yen depreciated by approximately 13% QoQ in the first quarter. As ASP and shipment volume was approximately the same as the previous quarter, revenue increased slightly, by 2.3% QoQ to US$1.5 billion, representing 28.9% market share. As 19nm SSD and eMMC products gradually mature, TrendForce expects bit output will increase by 8-9% QoQ in the second quarter.
SK Hynix
According to SK Hynix’s first quarter financial report, despite seasonality, NAND flash price has stabilized due to slower NAND flash supply growth. As a result, SK Hynix’s first quarter revenue only fell by a slight 4.9% QoQ to US$640 million; bit supply fell by 1% QoQ, while ASP decreased by 5% QoQ. SK Hynix expects to see double-digit output growth in the second quarter. The 20nm process will remain the mainstream technology for SSD and eMMC, while the 16nm process is expected to be ready for volume production in the second half of the year.
Micron
As a result of tight supply due to increased SSD demand and technology migration, Micron’s bit output increased by 13% QoQ, while ASP fell by approximately 1% QoQ. Thus, revenue rose to US$710 million, an 8.4% QoQ increase and 13.7% market share, putting Micron in third place. As the 20nm yield rate continues to improve, output will climb. Therefore, TrendForce anticipates Micron will see nearly 10% bit output growth in the second quarter, while the ASP trend will stabilize.
Intel
Benefitting from the NAND flash price trend stabilization in the first quarter, Intel’s ASP increased slightly in the first quarter. Affected by seasonality, bit shipment volume fell by 15% QoQ. Thus, first quarter revenue decreased 10.2% QoQ to US$409 million, giving Intel 7.9% market share. The supplier will increase the shipment ratio of 20nm products in the second quarter while expanding corporate SSD market share.
As suppliers continued adjusting supply levels to counteract seasonality, the NAND flash price trend remained stable throughout the first quarter. Although demand was weaker than in the fourth quarter peak season, total NAND flash revenue fell to US$5.193 billion, a 2.1% QoQ decrease but a 8.4% YoY increase compared to US$4.791 billion in the first quarter of 2012.
TrendForce’s NAND flash brand manufacturer revenue ranking for the first quarter of 2013 places Samsung at the head of the pack with US$1.934 billion, representing 37.2% of the market. Toshiba’s revenue amounted to US$1.5 billion, 28.9% of the market. Micron came in third with US$710 million, pushing their market share to 13.7%, up from from 12.3% in the previous quarter. SK Hynix’s revenue was US$640 million, 12.3% of the market, and Intel took 7.9% of the market with a revenue of US$409 million.
Samsung
Despite weaker smartphone and tablet demand in the first quarter, Samsung’s mobile phone sales fared better than the industry average. Thus, eMMC and SSD shipments were strong, and bit supply increased in the first quarter. As a result of increasing system product shipments, ASP fell by 5-10% QoQ, and revenue decreased by 5.9% QoQ to US$1.934 billion, representing 37.2% of the market. Samsung anticipates double-digit bit supply growth in the second quarter, which TrendForce attributes to Samsung’s migration to 1xnm process technology for the production of system products like SSD and eMMC. Additionally, to meet client demand, the Korean supplier will continue to increase the output ratio of TLC products in the second half of the year.
Toshiba
After Toshiba’s 30% capacity reduction in the third quarter of 2012, OEM orders have been slowly returning the following two quarters and capacity utilization rate has gradually increased. However, Toshiba’s main clients saw weaker performance due to seasonality and the Japanese yen depreciated by approximately 13% QoQ in the first quarter. As ASP and shipment volume was approximately the same as the previous quarter, revenue increased slightly, by 2.3% QoQ to US$1.5 billion, representing 28.9% market share. As 19nm SSD and eMMC products gradually mature, TrendForce expects bit output will increase by 8-9% QoQ in the second quarter.
SK Hynix
According to SK Hynix’s first quarter financial report, despite seasonality, NAND flash price has stabilized due to slower NAND flash supply growth. As a result, SK Hynix’s first quarter revenue only fell by a slight 4.9% QoQ to US$640 million; bit supply fell by 1% QoQ, while ASP decreased by 5% QoQ. SK Hynix expects to see double-digit output growth in the second quarter. The 20nm process will remain the mainstream technology for SSD and eMMC, while the 16nm process is expected to be ready for volume production in the second half of the year.
Micron
As a result of tight supply due to increased SSD demand and technology migration, Micron’s bit output increased by 13% QoQ, while ASP fell by approximately 1% QoQ. Thus, revenue rose to US$710 million, an 8.4% QoQ increase and 13.7% market share, putting Micron in third place. As the 20nm yield rate continues to improve, output will climb. Therefore, TrendForce anticipates Micron will see nearly 10% bit output growth in the second quarter, while the ASP trend will stabilize.
Intel
Benefitting from the NAND flash price trend stabilization in the first quarter, Intel’s ASP increased slightly in the first quarter. Affected by seasonality, bit shipment volume fell by 15% QoQ. Thus, first quarter revenue decreased 10.2% QoQ to US$409 million, giving Intel 7.9% market share. The supplier will increase the shipment ratio of 20nm products in the second quarter while expanding corporate SSD market share.
As suppliers continued adjusting supply levels to counteract seasonality, the NAND flash price trend remained stable throughout the first quarter. Although demand was weaker than in the fourth quarter peak season, total NAND flash revenue fell to US$5.193 billion, a 2.1% QoQ decrease but a 8.4% YoY increase compared to US$4.791 billion in the first quarter of 2012.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments