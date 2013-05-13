© handmadepictures dreamstime.com Business | May 13, 2013
HTC to invade Samsung's China territory
AVANTI, a research division of TrendForce, recently conducted a market survey aimed at measuring the Chinese consumers’ enthusiasm for and willingness to purchase the new HTC One.
The survey found that not only are many people highly interested in following the new HTC handset’s related news and development, they are also thinking about eventually owning the device. As had been the case with the research previously conducted on Samsung’s Galaxy S IV, the present market research revealed the HTC One to be a highly attractive option among the people surveyed, with over 60% of the existing HTC users thinking of buying the new handset (this proportion, interestingly, exceeds that of the Samsung users contemplating on buying the Galaxy S IV in the previous survey). The level of enthusiasm for the new HTC flagship device, on the whole, turned out to be a lot higher than anticipated.
Young Consumers Increasingly Drawn to HTC Smartphones
According to the data compiled by Avanti, HTC is the fourth most used smartphone brand among the surveyed Chinese consumers--ranking behind Samsung, Nokia, and Apple--and is generally favored by users that are aged 24 or under. Of all the participants surveyed, 52.2% revealed that they had been aware of the launch of HTC’s newest handset. 39.7%, on the other hand, admitted to being highly interested in keeping track of the news and development of the HTC One.
Processor, Camera, and Display Quality the Most Favored Smartphone Features among Consumers
With regards to the various smartphone specs, the surveyed consumers tended to show the highest degree of preferences for smartphone features such as camera type, display resolution, and processor power. The three features were highly regarded regardless of the surveyed consumers' gender.
HTC One on Par with Galaxy S IV When it Comes to Attracting Willing Buyers
In the “willingness to purchase” category, the proportion of consumers wanting to own the new HTC device turned out to be greater than 40%, which is similar to the proportion of consumers that admitted to wanting a Galaxy S IV in AVANTI’s previous market survey.
The similarity is in many ways largely indicative of the enthusiasm that the Chinese consumers have towards the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S IV. It also, more importantly, goes on to show the kind of intense competition that can be expected between the two major smartphone devices.
In the survey, the existing Samsung users wanting to switch to the HTC One outnumber the iPhone users who are thinking of doing the same thing. A possible reason for this is that both HTC and Samsung devices are powered by Android, which makes the transitional process relatively easy for consumers.
The percentage of HTC users hoping to purchase the HTC One is approximately 64.5%, higher than the percentage of Samsung users from the previous AVANTI survey that wanted to switch to the Galaxy S IV (58.4%). It would appear that many of the Chinese consumers are continuing to put a lot of faith in HTC’s newest device.
Although the HTC One lost to the Galaxy S IV in terms of “consumer interest level,” in the “intent to purchase” category the former device performed relatively well. The HTC One, all in all, could be said to be the right device to put the Taiwanese company back on track.
Young Consumers Increasingly Drawn to HTC Smartphones
According to the data compiled by Avanti, HTC is the fourth most used smartphone brand among the surveyed Chinese consumers--ranking behind Samsung, Nokia, and Apple--and is generally favored by users that are aged 24 or under. Of all the participants surveyed, 52.2% revealed that they had been aware of the launch of HTC’s newest handset. 39.7%, on the other hand, admitted to being highly interested in keeping track of the news and development of the HTC One.
Processor, Camera, and Display Quality the Most Favored Smartphone Features among Consumers
With regards to the various smartphone specs, the surveyed consumers tended to show the highest degree of preferences for smartphone features such as camera type, display resolution, and processor power. The three features were highly regarded regardless of the surveyed consumers' gender.
HTC One on Par with Galaxy S IV When it Comes to Attracting Willing Buyers
In the “willingness to purchase” category, the proportion of consumers wanting to own the new HTC device turned out to be greater than 40%, which is similar to the proportion of consumers that admitted to wanting a Galaxy S IV in AVANTI’s previous market survey.
The similarity is in many ways largely indicative of the enthusiasm that the Chinese consumers have towards the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S IV. It also, more importantly, goes on to show the kind of intense competition that can be expected between the two major smartphone devices.
In the survey, the existing Samsung users wanting to switch to the HTC One outnumber the iPhone users who are thinking of doing the same thing. A possible reason for this is that both HTC and Samsung devices are powered by Android, which makes the transitional process relatively easy for consumers.
The percentage of HTC users hoping to purchase the HTC One is approximately 64.5%, higher than the percentage of Samsung users from the previous AVANTI survey that wanted to switch to the Galaxy S IV (58.4%). It would appear that many of the Chinese consumers are continuing to put a lot of faith in HTC’s newest device.
Although the HTC One lost to the Galaxy S IV in terms of “consumer interest level,” in the “intent to purchase” category the former device performed relatively well. The HTC One, all in all, could be said to be the right device to put the Taiwanese company back on track.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments