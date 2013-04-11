© alexskopje-dreamstime.com Business | April 11, 2013
Avnet Technology says farewell to von Kuenheim
Avnet Technology Solutions announces the departure of Fabian von Kuenheim, CEO of Magirus, from its EMEA business.
For the past six months von Kuenheim has played a key role in the initial integration of the Magirus Group following its acquisition by Avnet, Inc. in October 2012. von Kuenheim will leave the company to pursue new entrepreneurial challenges but will provide advisory support to Avnet for a transitional period until September 2013.
Graeme Watt, president of Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA, commented, “The Magirus integration is going to plan and we are making good progress on realising the short- and long-term goals we have set ourselves as we bring together the two companies. I would like to place on record my thanks and gratitude to Fabian von Kuenheim for everything he has contributed in the short time we have worked together, and I wish him every success in the future.”
von Kuenheim said, “On 31 March 2013, to the day, it was 25 years since I dedicated myself to the successful development and leadership of Magirus. This was only possible due to the huge support of those within the company in tandem with our customers, partners, vendors and shareholders. My special thanks go to our brilliant employees, all of whom created and embodied our culture, team spirit, ingenuity and understanding of the different nuances of the EMEA market. I look back with pride on what has been created at Magirus, which is now entering a new, successful phase in its development as part of Avnet.”
