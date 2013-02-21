© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com Business | February 21, 2013
China market for motion-control gear slowed in 2012
The China market for motion-control machinery shrank last year in the face of weak export demand, but prospects will improve moving forward as the industry shifts focus to satisfying domestic needs, according to IHS.
The overall motion-control market in China contracted 19 percent last year compared to 2011. Within the space, the General Motion Control (GNC) segment slowed 12 percent, while the allied Computer Numerical Control sector declined by a bigger 25 percent.
Widely used in industries such as packaging, printing and assembly, motion control is generally considered a subfield of automation and an important part of robotics, in which the position or velocity of machines is controlled by electric motors, linear actuators or hydraulic pumps.
Export vs. Domestic Markets
Weakness in 2012 stemmed from anemic demand in the downstream industries where motion-control gear is involved. In particular, the motion-control market in China was hurt by uncertainty in the European and American markets that imports Chinese-made machinery.
A large portion of Chinese-manufactured port machinery, crane construction gear, machine tools, rubber and plastic-making equipment and textile apparatus is exported, so fluctuations in the export markets can easily affect the Chinese market for motion control.
Overcapacity in the production of industrial machinery compounded the problem of already diminished exports, aggravating the overall situation.
Despite the dip last year, a recovery is projected from 2012 to 2016 when revenue grows by nearly 10 percent each year during the four-year period. The anticipated change is part of the government’s Twelfth-Year Plan.
“Transforming economic growth from a shift in exports to domestic consumption is a principal target of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan,” said Wilmer Zhou, IHS senior analyst for motor controls and switchgear.
“What will drive growth of the China motion-control market from 2013 onward will be those industries related to people's lives, such as food and beverage production, packaging, pharmaceutical production, water treatment, petroleum and petrochemical processing, and consumer electronics machinery. Meanwhile, industries with excess production capacity or those regulated by government policies—including iron and steel, metallurgy, cement, glass, and paper—will continue to suffer badly.”
High-end equipment makers vs. low-end machine builders
As part of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan, China hopes to expand revenue of its high-end equipment manufacturing sector to 6 trillion RMB ($951 billion) by 2015. Demand for high-end machinery and equipment is expected to grow steadily during this period, with high-end motion-control products to play an especially important role in such machinery, IHS believes.
Driving the China motion-control space will be high-end medical equipment, high-end machine tools, CNC centers, highly automated textile machinery, high-precision printing machinery, flexible electronic assembly machinery, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automated warehouses, and automated material-handling equipment.
Meanwhile, low-end machinery will continue to be present in the China motion-control market, favored by machine builders whose main concern is to keep costs low. Japanese, South Korean, Taiwanese and domestic Chinese motion-control suppliers compete fiercely in this huge market, with rivalry expected to intensify following the launch also of low-cost products by some European makers.
Standard vs. customized motion control
The market for standard motion-control products is in a similar situation to the low-end market just mentioned. The market for customized motion controls is gradually growing because of motion controls penetrating further into emerging industries and dedicated applications.
In comparison, the market for customized motion controls has been growing gradually, with motion-control gear penetrating further into emerging industries and dedicated applications alike.
“Industries that will drive the motion-control market in the future have to do with more specialized applications, such as medical equipment, food machinery, security and monitoring, radar, rail transportation and all-electric plastic injection machines,” Zhou said. Companies that have performed well in this space include U.S.-based Danaher; Infranor from Switzerland; Lenze of Germany; and Lust, also from Germany.
Factory automation vs. process automation
The vast majority of motion-control products are used in factory automation. In contrast, relatively few are to be found in the process automation industry.
In 2011, even nation-wide projects were postponed, and the metal & steel, cement, and glass manufacturing industries fell seriously with over-capacity; however, small and medium-sized projects in the petrochemical and chemical industries are still growing steadily.
In 2012, government fixed-asset investments recovered, and were 20% higher than in 2011. Pending projects in railways, urban rail transportation, nuclear power and hydropower are restarting. The investment in environmental protection, energy conservation, and desulfurization projects in power plants, will increase from 2013.
Nonetheless, the factory automation industries closely associated with the process automation industries, including material handling and construction machinery, will perform well, boosting as a whole the market for motion controls in China.
Servo drives: low-, medium- or high-power
Low-power servo drives of up to 1,000 watts account for 40 percent of revenue in the China motion-control market. The devices are used primarily in packaging, textiles and electronics manufacturing, and also in semiconductor and light-emitting diode (LED) manufacturing equipment, instrumentation and test equipment.
In comparison, medium-power servo drives rated from 1 to 20 kilowatts account for a larger 45 percent of the market. The devices are widely used in metal cutting and metal forming; and in the printing, rubber, plastic, and wind power industries.
Finally, high-power servo products above 20 kilowatts are used in large-scale production lines, large machine tools, machining centers, and full-electric injection-molding machines and test equipment.
Low-power and medium-power servo drives will still be the primary focus of the Chinese motion-control market, Zhou noted, but high-power servo applications in large-scale machinery will be growing significantly faster.
Widely used in industries such as packaging, printing and assembly, motion control is generally considered a subfield of automation and an important part of robotics, in which the position or velocity of machines is controlled by electric motors, linear actuators or hydraulic pumps.
Export vs. Domestic Markets
Weakness in 2012 stemmed from anemic demand in the downstream industries where motion-control gear is involved. In particular, the motion-control market in China was hurt by uncertainty in the European and American markets that imports Chinese-made machinery.
A large portion of Chinese-manufactured port machinery, crane construction gear, machine tools, rubber and plastic-making equipment and textile apparatus is exported, so fluctuations in the export markets can easily affect the Chinese market for motion control.
Overcapacity in the production of industrial machinery compounded the problem of already diminished exports, aggravating the overall situation.
Despite the dip last year, a recovery is projected from 2012 to 2016 when revenue grows by nearly 10 percent each year during the four-year period. The anticipated change is part of the government’s Twelfth-Year Plan.
“Transforming economic growth from a shift in exports to domestic consumption is a principal target of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan,” said Wilmer Zhou, IHS senior analyst for motor controls and switchgear.
“What will drive growth of the China motion-control market from 2013 onward will be those industries related to people's lives, such as food and beverage production, packaging, pharmaceutical production, water treatment, petroleum and petrochemical processing, and consumer electronics machinery. Meanwhile, industries with excess production capacity or those regulated by government policies—including iron and steel, metallurgy, cement, glass, and paper—will continue to suffer badly.”
High-end equipment makers vs. low-end machine builders
As part of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan, China hopes to expand revenue of its high-end equipment manufacturing sector to 6 trillion RMB ($951 billion) by 2015. Demand for high-end machinery and equipment is expected to grow steadily during this period, with high-end motion-control products to play an especially important role in such machinery, IHS believes.
Driving the China motion-control space will be high-end medical equipment, high-end machine tools, CNC centers, highly automated textile machinery, high-precision printing machinery, flexible electronic assembly machinery, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automated warehouses, and automated material-handling equipment.
Meanwhile, low-end machinery will continue to be present in the China motion-control market, favored by machine builders whose main concern is to keep costs low. Japanese, South Korean, Taiwanese and domestic Chinese motion-control suppliers compete fiercely in this huge market, with rivalry expected to intensify following the launch also of low-cost products by some European makers.
Standard vs. customized motion control
The market for standard motion-control products is in a similar situation to the low-end market just mentioned. The market for customized motion controls is gradually growing because of motion controls penetrating further into emerging industries and dedicated applications.
In comparison, the market for customized motion controls has been growing gradually, with motion-control gear penetrating further into emerging industries and dedicated applications alike.
“Industries that will drive the motion-control market in the future have to do with more specialized applications, such as medical equipment, food machinery, security and monitoring, radar, rail transportation and all-electric plastic injection machines,” Zhou said. Companies that have performed well in this space include U.S.-based Danaher; Infranor from Switzerland; Lenze of Germany; and Lust, also from Germany.
Factory automation vs. process automation
The vast majority of motion-control products are used in factory automation. In contrast, relatively few are to be found in the process automation industry.
In 2011, even nation-wide projects were postponed, and the metal & steel, cement, and glass manufacturing industries fell seriously with over-capacity; however, small and medium-sized projects in the petrochemical and chemical industries are still growing steadily.
In 2012, government fixed-asset investments recovered, and were 20% higher than in 2011. Pending projects in railways, urban rail transportation, nuclear power and hydropower are restarting. The investment in environmental protection, energy conservation, and desulfurization projects in power plants, will increase from 2013.
Nonetheless, the factory automation industries closely associated with the process automation industries, including material handling and construction machinery, will perform well, boosting as a whole the market for motion controls in China.
Servo drives: low-, medium- or high-power
Low-power servo drives of up to 1,000 watts account for 40 percent of revenue in the China motion-control market. The devices are used primarily in packaging, textiles and electronics manufacturing, and also in semiconductor and light-emitting diode (LED) manufacturing equipment, instrumentation and test equipment.
In comparison, medium-power servo drives rated from 1 to 20 kilowatts account for a larger 45 percent of the market. The devices are widely used in metal cutting and metal forming; and in the printing, rubber, plastic, and wind power industries.
Finally, high-power servo products above 20 kilowatts are used in large-scale production lines, large machine tools, machining centers, and full-electric injection-molding machines and test equipment.
Low-power and medium-power servo drives will still be the primary focus of the Chinese motion-control market, Zhou noted, but high-power servo applications in large-scale machinery will be growing significantly faster.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments