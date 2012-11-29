© cumypah dreamstime.com Business | November 29, 2012
LDK Solar terminate two long-term solar wafer supply agreements
LDK Solar has during the last month terminated two of its long-term supply agreements with two separate companies.
LDK Solar Co., Ltd. (LDK Solar), a manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, has announced that it has reached an agreement with Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation to terminate their long-term solar wafer supply agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, originally signed in September 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers to Sumitomo over an eight-year period, beginning in 2009 and extending through 2016. As part of the original agreement, Sumitomo made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
In exchange for LDK’s agreement to terminate the supply agreement, Sumitomo has agreed to pay LDK Solar a settlement amount totaling $33.4 million.
“We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable conclusion to our 2008 wafer supply contract with Sumitomo,” stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of LDK Solar. “We look forward to establishing a new commercial relationship with Sumitomo. We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners as we navigate the current industry challenges.”
LDK Solar have also announced that it has reached an agreement with a Europe-based PV customer to terminate their long-term solar wafer supply agreement.
Also originally signed in 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers over a ten-year period. As part of the original agreement, the PV customer made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
As part of the settlement, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the supply agreement, and that LDK Solar will receive approximately $37 million.
“We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners in the currently challenging environment for the PV industry.” stated Xingxue Tong, President and CEO of LDK Solar.
Under the terms of the agreement, originally signed in September 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers to Sumitomo over an eight-year period, beginning in 2009 and extending through 2016. As part of the original agreement, Sumitomo made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
In exchange for LDK’s agreement to terminate the supply agreement, Sumitomo has agreed to pay LDK Solar a settlement amount totaling $33.4 million.
“We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable conclusion to our 2008 wafer supply contract with Sumitomo,” stated Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman of LDK Solar. “We look forward to establishing a new commercial relationship with Sumitomo. We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners as we navigate the current industry challenges.”
LDK Solar have also announced that it has reached an agreement with a Europe-based PV customer to terminate their long-term solar wafer supply agreement.
Also originally signed in 2008, LDK Solar was to supply multicrystalline silicon wafers over a ten-year period. As part of the original agreement, the PV customer made an advanced payment representing a portion of the contract value to LDK Solar.
As part of the settlement, the parties mutually agreed to terminate the supply agreement, and that LDK Solar will receive approximately $37 million.
“We will continue to work closely with our customers and partners in the currently challenging environment for the PV industry.” stated Xingxue Tong, President and CEO of LDK Solar.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments