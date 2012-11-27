© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Polyplastics opens sales subsidiary in Europe

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. Has announced the launch of a wholly owned sales subsidiary in Frankfurt, Germany.

The new company was established to conduct sales in the European market and as well as more intensified marketing targeted at European customers.



The new sales base in Frankfurt occupies an important position in the Polyplastics Group because it will enable provision of more finely tuned solutions targeted at Japanese-affiliated companies operating in Europe, and also enable direct contact with the head offices of European companies relocating into Asia. Through the promotion of more closely focused sales and application development activities targeted at customers in Europe, Polyplastics will continue efforts to strengthen its network and expand business.