© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com Business | November 12, 2012
ON Semi’s new capacitive touch control IC
ON Semiconductor has introduced a highly integrated capacitance-to-digital converter IC that will speed the implementation and reduce the component count of electrostatic capacitance touch sensor applications.
The new high-performance LC717A00AR, which is the first in a series of ON Semiconductor touch sensor integrated circuits, simplifies the replacement of mechanical switches with capacitive touch sensors for applications including home appliances, audio/visual equipment, computer peripherals and automotive instrument panels.
“Because of its high sensitivity, the LC717A00AR is ideal for applications where users may wear gloves or where an air gap or a thick, protective glass cover is needed such as washing machines, refrigerators and cooking appliances”
Featuring eight capacitor sensing inputs and eight digital outputs, the LC717A00AR uses a proprietary differential capacitance detection technology to enable high sensitivity and high noise resistance. A built-in logic circuit detects the ON/OFF state of each input and outputs the appropriate result without the need for any additional components or control software. Capacitances in the femto Farad order can be detected and touch sensitivity is pre-configured, eliminating the need for complicated sensitivity adjustments.
“Because of its high sensitivity, the LC717A00AR is ideal for applications where users may wear gloves or where an air gap or a thick, protective glass cover is needed such as washing machines, refrigerators and cooking appliances,” said Takekiyo Okumura, general manager of ON Semiconductor’s SANYO division. “In addition to integrated anti-noise circuitry, the device automatically compensates for changes in temperature and humidity to prevent false touch detection and operational failure from environmental changes."
As well as operating as a standalone device, the LC717A00AR allows parameters to be modified using an external microcontroller via a built-in serial interface that can be configured for I2C or SPI operation. The device is compatible with a supply voltage of 2.6 volts (V) to 5.5V and operates with a typical current consumption of 320 micro-amps (µA) at a supply voltage of 2.8 V. Rated operating temperature is -40°C to 105°C.
Package and Price
The LC717A00AR is available in a lead-free VCT28 package and budgetary pricing is $1.50 in quantities of 2,000.
“Because of its high sensitivity, the LC717A00AR is ideal for applications where users may wear gloves or where an air gap or a thick, protective glass cover is needed such as washing machines, refrigerators and cooking appliances”
Featuring eight capacitor sensing inputs and eight digital outputs, the LC717A00AR uses a proprietary differential capacitance detection technology to enable high sensitivity and high noise resistance. A built-in logic circuit detects the ON/OFF state of each input and outputs the appropriate result without the need for any additional components or control software. Capacitances in the femto Farad order can be detected and touch sensitivity is pre-configured, eliminating the need for complicated sensitivity adjustments.
“Because of its high sensitivity, the LC717A00AR is ideal for applications where users may wear gloves or where an air gap or a thick, protective glass cover is needed such as washing machines, refrigerators and cooking appliances,” said Takekiyo Okumura, general manager of ON Semiconductor’s SANYO division. “In addition to integrated anti-noise circuitry, the device automatically compensates for changes in temperature and humidity to prevent false touch detection and operational failure from environmental changes."
As well as operating as a standalone device, the LC717A00AR allows parameters to be modified using an external microcontroller via a built-in serial interface that can be configured for I2C or SPI operation. The device is compatible with a supply voltage of 2.6 volts (V) to 5.5V and operates with a typical current consumption of 320 micro-amps (µA) at a supply voltage of 2.8 V. Rated operating temperature is -40°C to 105°C.
Package and Price
The LC717A00AR is available in a lead-free VCT28 package and budgetary pricing is $1.50 in quantities of 2,000.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments