Green Hills with AdaMULTI Support for ARM-based processors
Green Hills Software has announced the availability of a complete integrated development environment for Ada users, who are targeting systems based on ARM processors.
AdaMULTI development environment for ARM has been created in response to increasing demand for ARM devices in embedded applications due to their excellent power/performance ratios and relative cost effectiveness.
The Ada programming language is typically used on projects that have real-time constraints, are developed by sizeable teams and require longevity of support. It is widely adopted in the defense sector and in security applications, such as access control. With the increasing requirement to extend the operating life of battery-powered equipment used on missions or remotely deployed in the field, ARM-based processors are being selected because of their ability to deliver the necessary performance with a reduced power budget.
Green Hills Software’s customers can rehost their existing Ada95 based applications with the new compilation environment. Additionally, some new features that have recently been added to the language are also included in the new release.
AdaMULTI for ARM is a fully integrated development environment that contains all the tools needed to complete a major programming project. These include: launcher, project manager, editor, source-level debugger, EventAnalyzer, run-time error checking, code coverage analysis, TimeMachine tools suite, performance profiler and graphical browser.
AdaMULTI development environment components are aware of each other and communicate among themselves, making the whole much greater than the sum of its parts. It runs on Windows, Solaris and Linux hosts and supports remote debugging for a variety of target environments, including with the Green Hills Probe and SuperTrace Probe for hardware debug and trace.
The AdaMULTI environment can also be used with Green Hills Software’s optimizing C/C++ compilers and other compilers that adhere to ARM Procedure Call and EABI standards. It supports a wide variety of real-time operating systems (RTOS), including Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS, third party and internally developed RTOSes. Because the AdaMULTI environment is fully RTOS-aware, designers can debug and tune their applications at the task level. It is particularly well suited to debugging multi-tasking programs and systems that employ multiple processors and cores.
Availability
Green Hills Software’s AdaMULTI development environment for ARM is available now for ARM processors including CortexTM-A and Cortex-R series and ARM7TDMI.
