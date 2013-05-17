© luchschen dreamstime.com

Data Respons ASA : Contract of SEK 20 million

Data Respons has entered into a contract with a Swedish technology group for delivery of specialised services. The contract has a preliminary scope of SEK 20 million which can be extended.

- This is a significant contract that supports the positive trend we see in Sweden even though the overall market is challenging. Focus on specialist expertise and highly qualified employees is a key strategy for Data Respons within the service segment, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.