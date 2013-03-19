© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Contract worth NOK 15 million

Data Respons has been awarded a contract with a customer in the maritime sector.

The order comprises deliveries of embedded computer solutions developed specially for maritime use.The new contract is valued at NOK 15 million and the order volume will be delivered over the next three years.



- The maritime sector and the oil services industry have increasing need for robust and reliable embedded computer solutions for use in rough environments. The contract confirms high activity in the offshore segment and Data Respons expects growth in Norway and internationally in these markets in the coming years, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.



- Data Respons has broad customer portfolio within the international oil service industry and has more than 25 years of experience within this field. Together with our customers, we are involved in a large number of exciting technology projects and computer deliveries.