Data Respons : Q4 - Improved profitability
Operating revenue for the 4th quarter was NOK 211 million, a decrease of 6%. EBITDA was NOK 9.7 million (5.2 in Q4/2011) and EBIT amounted to NOK 8.6 million.
The order intake for the period was NOK 236 million. Operating cash flow was NOK 20.6 million.
Operating revenue as of December 31 was NOK 844.1 million, a decrease of 1 %. EBITDA was NOK 35.3 million (13.4 in Q4/2011) and EBIT amounted to NOK 30.7 million. The order intake for the period was NOK 843 million. The group's order backlog at the end of the year was NOK 638 million.
- Focused efforts on the company's key markets and a more efficient organisation improved profitability in the 4th quarter. The company was awarded several important contracts towards the end of the year, which gives a promising start to 2013, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
The company's total revenue declined due to the downsizing of unprofitable business units. However, the development in main markets showed an underlying growth of 8 % in 2012 and the company had a strong order intake towards the end of the year.
- We have taken steps to become a more focused company in 2012, which has contributed to improved profitability and a strong cash flow. Continued focus on core competencies, closer coordination of operations in the Nordic countries and the transferral of tasks to Asia indicate that the positive trend in profitability will continue in 2013, says Ragnvaldsen.
Solid order intake
- During the quarter, the company was awarded several important contracts in the maritime/ oil services sector. Data Respons holds a strong position within this growing market and has more than 25 years' experience. We are involved in many exciting technology projects and deliveries and there is without doubt considerable potential for Data Respons within this sector ahead, says Ragnvaldsen.
2013
- The beginning of the year is marked by high activity levels in our key market segments, which combined with a more focused and streamlined organisation indicate improved profitability going forward, Ragnvaldsen concludes.
