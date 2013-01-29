© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec expands with Semtech

Following Semtech’s acquisition of Gennum early in 2012, Avnet Memec will now support and sell the Semtech owned Gennum datacom and video broadcast products across Europe, except in the UK and Ireland.

“The addition of optical, video, broadcast and surveillance devices to the Semtech portfolio opens up great opportunities for Avnet Memec in Europe,” commented Steve Haynes, president at Avnet Memec. “We will be bringing our customers across many of our vertical markets a cutting-edge range of communications components backed by expert engineering support.”



Hans Carper, director European sales of Semtech continued, “Avent Memec has done a superb job of driving growth of existing Semtech high-speed communications platforms throughout Europe and therefore was the natural choice as distributor for the Gennum data communications and video portfolio. I look forward to working with the team in Europe to build on that growth in the future.”



Semtech Coroporation completed the acquisition of Gennum in March 2012 adding high speed analogue and mixed-signal semiconductors for the optical communications and video broadcast markets to its existing portfolio.