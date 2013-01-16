© nikm dreamstime.com Embedded | January 16, 2013
Kontron signs with HNA Technik for civil aviation project
Kontron has announced that a Framework Agreement have been signed between the company and HNA Technik, which names Kontron as the supplier for the HNA Technik civil aviation WiFi project in China.
This agreement means that over the next 3-5 years, more than 200 commercial airliners will be equipped with onboard WiFi networks by the HNA Technik/Kontron team for use in the China civil aviation market.
With the advancement of aviation electronic technology, airframe manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus are now considering cabin WiFi networks and Air-to-ground connectivity on their new model aircraft. The domestic airlines in China began the use of onboard WiFi in early 2012 and have started trial operation at the end of 2012. The major Chinese airlines have all expressed interest in use of WiFi networks as a means to provide new onboard services to passengers and crew.
The products to be supplied include Kontron’s ACE Flight 600 Airborne Server, Cabin Wireless Access Point (CWAP), plus associated control panel and management terminals. Kontron have experience in FAA/EASA certification for airworthiness and all of the equipment supplied must meet these rigorous standards. Parallel airworthiness certifications with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) are in progress to support this program.
