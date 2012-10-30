© ermess dreamstime.com

NOK 40 million contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has extended a contract with a customer in the oil services industry. The order comprises volume deliveries of embedded computer solutions developed for installations in the offshore sector.

The new contract is valued at NOK 40 million and the order volume will be delivered over the next three years.



- The maritime sector and the oil services industry have increasing need for robust and reliable embedded computer solutions for use in rough environments. The contract confirms high activity in the offshore segment and Data Respons expects growth in Norway and internationally in these markets in the coming years, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.