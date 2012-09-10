Embedded | September 10, 2012
congatec opens office in Australia
congatec AG is widening its sales presence in Australia and New Zealand with the opening of a new subsidiary in Queensland.
Following on the heels of last month’s office opening in Japan, congatec is now directly represented with six offices on four continents – Asia (Taiwan and Japan), Australia, Europe (Germany and Czech Republic) and North America (United States).
Alvin Tan has been appointed as country manager for Australia and New Zealand. He joins congatec after a successful career at Luminex Corporation, where he managed commercial operations and was instrumental in further establishing the company’s presence in local and global marketplaces.
“I see a big potential for congatec in the Australian market, in particular in the gaming, agricultural equipment, traffic control and medical technology sectors, where congatec products are an excellent fit,” says Alvin, and continues outlining his goals: “I am planning to increase local awareness of congatec products and gain the confidence of a much wider customer base. As a first step to underline our greater engagement in the region, congatec will be exhibiting at the upcoming ElectroneX show, 12-13 September 2012, in Sydney.”
“We are very happy to have Alvin onboard for this new position”, says congatec CEO Gerhard Edi. “So far congatec has been selling into the Australian market through a network of resellers. In line with our strong sales performance and ongoing expansion strategy the time is right to establish a direct sales presence as well. This will help us to better service customers in Australia and New Zealand.”
