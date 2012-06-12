Data Respons: Contract of NOK 7 million in Oil Service

Data Respons has signed a contract with an existing international customer in the oil service industry. The contract is valued at NOK 7 million (EUR 925'000) and the order volume will be delivered throughout this and next year.

"The oil service industry needs robust and customized solutions. Our customers want a strategic partner throughout the value chain, from early development stages to recurring solution deliveries", says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. "Such solutions require high quality, local expertise and a global partner network."



The strongest growing segment in Data Respons is the Oil Services/Maritime industry which accounts for almost 30 % of the company's revenue. The group has built up a strong market position in this industry sector. "We have the relevant vertical competence and more than 25 years' experience which makes us an attractive partner for Oil Services companies with growth plans ahead", says Ragnvaldsen.