Data Respons improves profit in Q1

Data Respons says it has started the year with improved profitability and a healthy development in the group's main markets.

The group's operational revenue for the Q1 was NOK 225.8 million (approx. 30 million Euro), a growth of 3 %. EBITDA was NOK 9.3 million (1.2 million Euro) and the operating result (EBIT) ended at NOK 8.2 million.



The order intake for the period was NOK 218 million and the group's order reserve was NOK 632 million at the end of the quarter.



“Closer coordination of the Nordic operations, transferring tasks to our Asian organisationand general cost reductions explain the quarter's improved profitability,” a statement by the company said.